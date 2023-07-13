Demolition of King Road house delayed

The house on Moscow’s King Road where four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in November has been boarded up. The University of Idaho announced that the house is set to be demolished after the owner offered it to the university.

 Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho announced Wednesday it will delay until October the demolition of the house where four students were murdered.

UI said in late June it planned to demolish the house at 1122 King Road before students return for the fall semester on Aug. 21.

