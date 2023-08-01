A new place for overnight passenger cruise boats to moor is anticipated to be completed at the Port of Lewiston in 2025.
American Cruise Lines plans to build one or more gangways at a site along the Clearwater River just downstream from Lewiston’s railroad bridge at an estimated cost of $1.6 million, said Scott Corbitt, general manager of the Port of Lewiston.
The gangways will be constructed on three circular concrete and rock structures driven multiple feet into the river bottom that have tie-ons for boats, which makes the work less expensive, Corbitt said.
The port will make a number of improvements on the property budgeted at about $3.5 million, he said.
The water and power on the site will be upgraded. Sewer and a turn-around area for buses will be added. A sidewalk will be constructed along with a building to house golf carts.
American Cruise Lines will be the company that has the priority to use the facility, but it will be available to other cruise lines when American Cruise Lines isn’t at the port, Corbitt said. Additionally, the berth is being designed so industrial boats can continue to use the site, he said.
The boats staying at the new facility will be following an itinerary along the Snake and Columbia rivers that includes stops in places such as Astoria, Ore., and the Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash., area as well as the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
American Cruise Lines has five vessels on the route this year, more than any other company.
They stay at the Port of Clarkston, something that will continue after the Lewiston moorage is available, said Chris Rasmussen, executive director of the Port of Clarkston.
“This truly is one of the most popular, if not the most popular route, for riverboats in the United States,” Corbitt said.
About 24,000 travelers are expected to visit the area this year on cruise boats, up from 16,000 last year.
In 2019, 19,000 cruise boat tourists generated $4 million in revenue for north central Idaho and southeastern Washington, according to an economic impact study prepared for the ports of Lewiston and Clarkston.
The growth in the industry comes at a time when breaching the four lower Snake River dams continues to be part of the discussion to prevent the extinction of endangered sockeye salmon that spawn in central Idaho.
A coalition of environmental groups has recently announced they will ask a federal judge to order that the dams be breached, even though many who follow the issue believe dams can only be removed by an act of Congress.
The end of flat water would make it impossible for the cruise ships to reach the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Asked about that possibility, Corbitt said, “We have confidence that the dams are going to remain, as does (American Cruise Lines.)”