Document: Officials built Kohberger family tree

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for a motion hearing regarding a gag order, Friday, June 9, 2023, in Latah County District Court in Moscow, Idaho. A judge overseeing the case against Kohberger, charged with killing four University of Idaho students last fall, is set to hear arguments over a gag order that largely bars attorneys and other parties in the case from speaking with news reporters. (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP, Pool)

A newly released court document offers more details about how investigators used DNA evidence to identify the suspect in the Moscow quadruple homicide case.

The Latah County Prosecutor’s Office filed a motion to protect the names and personal information of Bryan Kohberger’s relatives from being disclosed when investigators presented the genealogical evidence they found.