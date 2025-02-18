The Washington state flag could be getting a makeover if a bill held for a hearing on Tuesday becomes law.

House Bill 1938 would launch a state flag redesign committee to oversee the process of devising a new look for the iconic flag. The House State Government and Tribal Relations Committee held a public hearing on the bill at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in Hearing Room E of the John L. O’Brien Building on the Capitol Campus.

The bill text says that the current flag often gets criticized for its “poor design and lack of relevance to the state’s identity,” and that it’s too complex and hard to reproduce because it features a detailed portrait of the first president.

“Additionally, while George Washington is an important national figure, he has limited historical connection to the state itself,” the bill text continues. “This makes his image less meaningful as a symbol for the state.”

The proposed measure is sponsored by Democratic state Reps. Strom Peterson of Edmonds, Julia Reed of Seattle and Greg Nance of Kitsap.

The bill also contends that the flag has other shortcomings, including that it uses too many colors. The seal with words on a green background is widely viewed as an “outdated and uninspired approach to flag design,” which should instead prioritize simplicity, according to the bill.

Voters would ultimately need to approve the revamped design in a referendum.