At less than 2 years of age, Millie may be the youngest grand marshal of the annual Kooskia Days celebration on record.
She also may be the first grand marshal who walks on all fours.
Millie — also known by her professional name of K-9 Millie — is one of Idaho County’s narcotics-sniffing dogs who has made a whopping impression on her community for the number of drug busts she’s performed in the past year.
“Millie — she is very popular down there,” said Idaho County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Nelson, who is Millie’s owner and handler.
“I get comments all the time and people love her down there,” Nelson said. “Mostly they love what we’re doing in getting drugs off the street. She’s pretty popular, that’s for sure.”
Ashley Walker, president of the Greater Kooskia Chamber of Commerce that sponsors Kooskia Days, said the committee considered a number of options for choosing this year’s grand marshal.
“We were having some deliberations about who to choose,” Walker said. “A lot of the people (who were under consideration) have already been grand marshal. We were talking about, since Millie has joined the force she’s taken a lot of drugs off our street. She’s kind of a community hero for doing that.
“We thought it would be fun and unusual.”
K-9 Millie is one of three narcotics dogs that work for the sheriff’s office. Nelson, who has been on the force for three years, said he’d been interested in becoming a K-9 handler and located Millie, via Lewis County Sheriff Jason Davis — also a K-9 handler and trainer — from a couple living in Deer Park, Wash.
Millie is a Belgian malinois who was born in Arizona to a sire and dam who are also working police dogs. Nelson said the Deer Park couple adopted her as a pet but quickly realized “she was a lot of energy and that wasn’t going to work.”
Millie was 6 months old when Nelson adopted her and added her to his family of two other rescue dogs.
“We went through training with Jason Davis on the initial handler and dog certification,” Nelson said. That took 160 hours of classroom and hands-on work.
“Basically what that does is teach the handler the aspects of the job and what they need to do, along with the dog,” he said.
Narcotics dogs learn through their training to distinguish the scents of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. When Millie detects those scents, Nelson said, she will sternly sit, lie down or give a snap of the head and a meaningful stare in his direction.
The training is ongoing and involves Millie searching cars, packages, rooms and open air. It’s a lesson most dogs do not soon forget.
“I’ve heard of retired dogs that haven’t been used in years and they’re still picking up on scents; they’re still alerting,” Nelson said.
Although it’s serious business for the deputies, “to these dogs, it’s all a game for them.”
Once Millie alerts for narcotics, she receives a reward — usually a toy.
“One of the most remarkable things for me,” he said, “and it was probably the first street sniff she performed, on Christmas Eve, Millie had done everything she was trained to do. I deployed her on the vehicle; she alerted to the trunk seam of the vehicle and gave a very clear trained response on that vehicle. And upon searching that vehicle we arrested a lady for methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
“So that was pretty cool because we had just finished up in the middle of December and her first deploy was actually finding drugs on the street. So it was kind of a reward for both of us.”
Since then K-9 Millie, along with her co-workers K-9 McLintock and K-9 Nation, handled by Sgt. Mike Chlebowski, has made almost weekly assists.
Nelson said the reaction of people when Millie alerts on their vehicle runs the gamut from respectful and cooperative to belligerent.
“Millie’s very protective of me — that’s in these dogs’ blood, it’s their instinct,” Nelson said. “So when I get people that are really aggressive toward me, Millie doesn’t like that. So when I have people that are freaking out I try to remove Millie and get her in my vehicle because if somebody were to come at me or attack me, Millie’s going to protect me.”
As grand marshal of Kooskia Days, Millie is not likely to encounter anything but appreciation. Walker said the chamber has a ribbon to give to Millie “and the grand marshal also conducts the parade and is seen all over during the festivities.”
The celebration begins Thursday with a farmer’s market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Kooskia City Park and a family movie night at the park beginning at 9 p.m.
Friday there will be lawnmower races starting at 5 p.m. at the north end of the airport. Food and drink will be available for sale.
Saturday starts with a fun run at 7:30 a.m., followed by a pingpong ball drop at the airport at 8:30 a.m., the parade at 10 a.m., and games and an auction throughout the day. A street dance will be held from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. featuring the Brothers Grimm.
Hedberg may be contacted at khedberg@lmtribune.com.