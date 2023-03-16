BOISE — Dozens of organizations that had previously been served civil investigative demands by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office filed injunctions Wednesday against the state’s top lawyer.

The group of 35 organizations filed a motion to stop the attorney general’s actions in Ada County District Court over the office’s issuance of civil investigative demands, which are a kind of civil subpoena. The attorney general had served the organizations to gather information regarding their involvement in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Community Grant program — which is under scrutiny from the office and lawmakers over whether its funding went to organizations that were ineligible under state law, the Idaho Press previously reported.