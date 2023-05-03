ELK CITY — Motorists traveling to Elk City in southeastern Idaho County are being told that private fuel services are no longer available there.
The Idaho Transportation Department reported Tuesday that those who are traveling east from Grangeville to Elk City can expect the distance to be more than 50 miles one way. State Highway 14 is paved but motorists are advised to watch for falling rocks, trees or other debris caused by spring rains onto the highway.
Signs notifying motorists about the discontinued fuel services are installed at Grangeville and on the Montana side at Darby. Drivers are encouraged to fuel up before driving to Elk City from either side.
To anyone traveling with extra gas cans, federal regulations state gasoline are saying diesel must be stored in a Department of Transportation-approved, properly labeled, closed container of not more than 5 gallons capacity. Nor is it advisable to transport the container in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The container should be red for gasoline and yellow for diesel and have an Underwriters Laboratories (UL) or American Society for Testing and Materials (ASTM) stamp on it, the transportation department said.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.