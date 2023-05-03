ELK CITY — Motorists traveling to Elk City in southeastern Idaho County are being told that private fuel services are no longer available there.

The Idaho Transportation Department reported Tuesday that those who are traveling east from Grangeville to Elk City can expect the distance to be more than 50 miles one way. State Highway 14 is paved but motorists are advised to watch for falling rocks, trees or other debris caused by spring rains onto the highway.