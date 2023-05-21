Drug cases: treatment or jail time?

Lawrence Moran

Those seeking help for substance abuse problems find that one of the hurdles is access to care, especially if that person is in the criminal system.

Attorneys Greg Rauch and Lawrence Moran, who are public defenders for the 2nd District, which includes Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties, experience the problem firsthand when they try to help clients access substance abuse treatment. Idaho, and the Quad Cities area in particular, has a lack of resources available to those seeking help. An increase in drug cases also makes the limited beds at treatment facilities even more difficult to find. If they do manage to find a facility, defendants need to get approval from the court and pay for the treatment themselves.