Drug cases: treatment or jail time?

Those seeking help for substance abuse problems find that one of the hurdles is access to care, especially if that person is in the criminal system.
Attorneys Greg Rauch and Lawrence Moran, who are public defenders for the 2nd District, which includes Nez Perce, Latah, Idaho, Clearwater and Lewis counties, experience the problem firsthand when they try to help clients access substance abuse treatment. Idaho, and the Quad Cities area in particular, has a lack of resources available to those seeking help. An increase in drug cases also makes the limited beds at treatment facilities even more difficult to find. If they do manage to find a facility, defendants need to get approval from the court and pay for the treatment themselves.
And that’s all before the actual treatment begins.
Seeking treatment from the courts
Treatments can be on an inpatient and outpatient basis.
Inpatient means the person stays at a locked-in facility and isn’t able to leave. Outpatient is when the person comes into the facility for a length of time to receive treatment. There are also different levels of inpatient and outpatient care that indicate different levels of security and accountability.
Rauch said that inpatient care is the most effective because those facilities can quarantine people from substances rather than releasing them, which allows them to access narcotics.
In order to receive treatment from any type of facility, the person needs to be released on bond or furloughed specifically for treatment. Both of those options require the approval of the judge, sometimes with the recommendation of the prosecutor. If the person is released on furlough, they have to return to jail after they complete treatment.
The person also has to show they are getting treatment from a reputable facility, which has space for them, before they can be released for inpatient treatment. Before they receive treatment, the person often needs to get clean, but there isn’t a detox facility in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley that can assist with that.
Prosecutors and judges also factor in the person’s charge when determining whether they are allowed to seek treatment. Those with simple possession will more likely be released for treatment than a person who has a drug trafficking charge. The Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office looks at each case individually to determine sentencing, according to the prosecutor’s office.
“Sometimes those are the people that need it the most,” Rauch said about those with drug trafficking charges.
“We’re fortunate in Nez Perce County in that our prosecutor, Justin Coleman, and our judges are usually quite reasonable about giving defendants a chance for drug rehab if the defendant’s only issues are drug use issues,” Moran said.
The prosecutor’s office said that its focus is on those who prey on addiction instead of focusing on drug users.
“If you are willing to make a dollar on someone else’s addiction, you can expect law enforcement to work hard to get you behind bars,” Coleman said in an email to the Tribune.
Moran said that coordination with the prosecutor’s office can result in giving defendants time in the proceedings to seek treatment. While the person is receiving treatment, their case might be delayed or the person will appear for court hearings via Zoom.
However, the decision to seek treatment is up to the individual; the court can’t force it. If a person does complete their treatment, it can end up reducing or dismissing their charges, which can be an incentive for some people. Others aren’t motivated by having to pay for treatment themselves and spend 60-90 days in an inpatient facility.
Treatment court
Another option for some defendants are speciality courts, which include DUI, drug, mental health and veterans treatment court. Those treatment courts can help people avoid incarceration while their court case works through the system and they work on their mental health and substance abuse issues.
Lisa Martin, 2nd District treatment court manager, explained the process for getting into one of the treatment courts.
The mental health court requires the person have a severe, persistent mental illness such as schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, major depressive disorder and general psychosis. For veterans treatment court, the person has to be a military veteran. The DUI court is strictly for DUIs, but can cover any type of DUI, regardless of the substance or if it’s a misdemeanor or felony. If a person has multiple issues, they will go through mental health or veterans court if they qualify for that treatment court. If not, they can be accepted to DUI or drug court.
However, drug court can also accept people who have other charges, like burglary, if the crime was committed because of their drug addiction.
The first step for getting into drug court is for an accused person to secure a written referral from their attorney, which then the prosecutor has to agree to.
Then the person is screened to determine their drug use, alcohol use or mental illness. They are also given an evaluation to determine their risk level for criminal activity, and their score must be in the 18-40 range.
A score of more than 40 “indicates that they are high risk for criminal behavior,” Martin said. The treatment court is looking for people who have addiction or mental health issues that will be successful in their treatment.
The information from the screening and the evaluation is presented to the team at the treatment court to determine their eligibility for the program. There is also a limit on how many people the treatment courts can accept.
Once a person is accepted, the defense and prosecuting attorneys can then figure out the terms to their treatment and their case. If a person has a new charge, they must plead guilty; if it’s a probation violation, they have to admit to it.
When the person does plead guilty, the case isn’t closed, but is pending until they complete treatment.
“The carrot is if they complete the program successfully, they can get that (charge) dismissed or reduced,” said Martin, who added that most often charges are reduced rather than dismissed.
The treatment court program lasts a minimum of 17 months, plus an additional six months of supervised misdemeanor probation. There’s often a community project involved during their treatment. When a person completes the treatment court, there’s a graduation ceremony.
Finding and paying for treatment
If drug court isn’t an option, the person can go to a facility.
Finding a treatment facility is up to the defendant or their family members. “There’s no official resource in the court system for that,” Moran said.
Although his office has a list of places for people to start with, it often depends on factors, like if the person is a tribal member, for example, Niimiipuu Health has options.
Rauch has seen people use facilities in Oregon and Washington or farther away in New Mexico or Texas. Rauch and Moran try to use facilities as close to the area as possible, such as Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls, because prosecutors and judges are more likely to agree to send people to facilities that are closer.
Washington residents also have other programs through the state or county that they can access, whereas most Idaho residents can apply for Medicaid to get into a program.
Moran said defendants often have to cast a wider net to find facilities, especially with the limited resources in Idaho, which he attributes to the lack of a public insurance program. Even though Idaho’s Medicaid expansion has helped, most of those programs only pay for a program that lasts 14-28 days. Most people with addiction need more time to become clean and maintain sobriety. If they relapse, Medicaid won’t pay for the program again and the person will keep using. That often means they get an additional charge, and the courts are less likely to send the person to treatment again.
The biggest problem is how to pay for it, especially if the accused person doesn’t have access to Medicaid.
“It’s kinda on the defendant to figure it out,” Moran said. “We look for whatever the person can get the funding to go to.”
The client, or their family, has to pay for the treatment themselves, either out of pocket or through insurance.
“That’s the thing, people have to have resources to go to these programs because they’re not funded by the courts,” Rauch said.
Continuing treatment
After the person is sentenced, sometimes their probation can include treatment or follow-up care that is local, if they can continue to pay for it. Those services can include ongoing Zoom sessions, especially if the person received care from out of the area, or it can become a requirement of their probation.
Moran said that probation and parole is supportive of people doing treatment and they often have their own program like the Connection and Intervention Station in Lewiston that is part of GEO reentry services.
“(Probation and parole) does a pretty good job of keeping guys on the straight and narrow,” Moran said. “If they want to stay on the straight and narrow.”
People who relapse after treatment are then subject to probation or parole violations, which can cause more issues with the criminal justice system. Moran said that overcoming drug addiction takes most people two or three times before they have sustained remission, but the “biggest issue is being able to pay for (treatment).” Sometimes a person might have a family member help, but it can depend on how severe their drug use has been.
“We have run into where families are frequently burned out because they have been dealing with their drug addiction,” Moran said, describing it as “slow-motion suicide.”
“(Those families are) not in position to help out or are burned out and they don’t want to do it anymore.”
“Family support is key. Oftentimes you can see who’s going to succeed and fail by how many show up to the sentencing,” Rauch said. “If you have a good support system, that’s half the battle.”
Complications and solutions
Even after treatment, keeping clean can remain a struggle for people, especially in an area with high drug use and increased use in fentanyl. Rauch said that for some people, returning to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley can result in a return to old habits.
“The real problem is coming back to the valley when they need to stay away,” Rauch said. “(Fentanyl) is such an epidemic in Lewiston and Clarkston, it’s impossible for them to not have those contacts and stay away.”
Rauch said that fentanyl is really addictive and a harder habit to kick. People also go through more pills, which sometimes means a drug user gets trafficking charges.
“I think fentanyl is much worse than anything we’ve ever seen,” Rauch said.
Moran said he’s seen an increase of fentanyl cases in his office as well.
“That’s the scourge we’re dealing with now,” Moran said. “It’s everywhere. Everywhere you go.”
Martin is also noticing a rise in fentanyl cases, saying that for the past nine months, it’s the primary drug she sees people dealing with when they apply for drug court.
“Never has it been like this before,” Martin said.
When Martin asks people why they are using fentanyl, sometimes it’s after they had been using heroin, and they tell her fentanyl is easier to find and less expensive.
Previously, the drug of choice was methamphetamine.
The increase of cases for Moran and other public defenders is also affecting access to treatment. Moran said that beds at facilities fill up fast and funding resources are also trying to keep up with the demand. If someone is seeking treatment and can’t find a facility, they usually stay in jail while they wait for their case to go through. If they get out of jail before they receive treatment, sometimes they end up with more legal issues by getting caught with drugs again.
Rauch and Moran say that getting treatment for people with drug issues is the cheapest and most effective option to curb drug use.
In 2022, paying for inpatient treatment for a substance use disorder in Idaho cost Medicaid members an average $9.76 per day at a 3.7 and 4.0 level facility, according to information from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Those facility levels are established by the American Society of Addiction Medicine and represent a high-intensity inpatient service for level 3.7 and even more intense for level 4.0.
Level 3.7 has 24-hour monitoring and level 4.0 24-hour monitoring and nursing care as wel as daily physician visits, according to the American Society of Addiction Medicine.
Comparatively, the average cost per day for housing an inmate in a correctional facility in Idaho is $86.30 and $77.80 per day in a county jail, according to information from the Idaho Department of Correction. Some of those costs in a correctional facility pay for medical services, counseling, food, mental health units, security and housing.
Moran said keeping someone in jail rather than sending them to treatment doesn’t make financial sense. He said it’s not an issue of being “soft on crime” but is really a money issue. Taxpayers are spending more money keeping people incarcerated than sending them to treatment to receive help that could stop their addiction and prevent them from committing crimes.
“But this is Idaho and the general sentiment is to punish rather than help,” Moran said.
Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com or at (208) 848-2297.