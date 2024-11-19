One of the eight people in Washington sickened with E. coli likely linked to organic carrots is a person from Franklin County, according to the Washington state Department of Health.

Other cases were in King, Snohomish and Pierce counties.

Nationwide, 39 people are believed to have illnesses linked to the E. coli outbreak, but no other states had as many illnesses as Washington, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Oregon has had three cases.

Five of the eight people sickened in Washington were hospitalized, but none died.

The single death reported in the outbreak was in California.

Due to health care privacy laws, information on whether the Tri-Cities area resident infected was hospitalized was not made public.

Grimmway Farms has recalled bagged organic baby and whole carrots sold in multiple sizes under multiple brand names.

The Washington state Department of Health says none should still be on store shelves, but residents may have some in their refrigerators or freezers.

They would have been on store shelves from about Aug. 14 to Oct. 23.

Stores that could have sold the carrots in the greater Tri-Cities area included Target, Fred Meyer, Albertsons, Walmart, Safeway and possibly others.

They were packaged under several brands — 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature’s Promise, O-Organic, President’s Choice, Raley’s, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, Wegmans and Wholesome Pantry, according to the Washingtons state Department of Health.