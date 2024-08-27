Eagle library board meets, relocates 24 books

EAGLE, Idaho — The Eagle Public Library’s board of trustees last month voted to relocate two dozen books after deliberating, behind closed doors, about whether the material was appropriate for children.

On Sep. 18, Eagle’s trustees moved 21 books to the adult section of the library and placed another three behind the library desk, requiring that patrons ask staff to access them. The vote came after trustees discussed the books in an executive session, a portion of the meeting shielded from public view.

Relocating two dozen books in one fell swoop could represent the largest single action restricting minors’ access to library material since House Bill 710 went into effect July 1. The legislation allowed patrons to notify their library of material believed to be “harmful” to minors, and the bill gave patrons the right to sue the library if the challenged material isn’t removed from circulation or moved to an adult section of the library. Eagle’s decision last month showcased how this new process is playing out — and whether it’s transparent.

Eagle trustee Brian Almon told Idaho Education News that the decision followed “multiple requests for materials to be relocated.” EdNews obtained redacted copies of those requests through a public records request and found that all but one of the relocations stemmed from complaints filed on a single day in July.

Trustees voted, 3-1, to relocate 24 of the 25 books evaluated during last month’s meeting. The outlier was not in the library’s collection. Almon along with trustees Kelsey Taylor and Sarah Hayes supported relocating the books. Trustee Kirsten Lewis opposed the motion, while board chair Candice Hopkins was absent from the September meeting.

Almon, a conservative political writer with ties to the Idaho Freedom Foundation, wrote about the decision on his website, although he offered few details of the discussion, saying he couldn’t share what went on during the executive session.

“Some of the 25 books we evaluated were especially heinous, while others seemed to use a lot of profanity and sexual expressions in the dialogue,” he wrote for the Gem State Chronicle.

House Bill 710 creates new process for challenging books

House Bill 710 directed public libraries and school libraries — public and private — to implement procedures allowing patrons to challenge content they consider “harmful” for minors. A majority of GOP lawmakers supported the bill and Republican Gov. Brad Little signed it into law.

According to the statute, a book, movie or other content is considered “harmful” when it depicts nudity, sexual conduct, sexual excitement or sado-masochistic abuse in a way that “appeals to the prurient interest” or is “patently offensive to the prevailing standards in the adult community.” And “sexual conduct” includes any act of homosexuality.

The Eagle Public Library is operated by the city, as opposed to some other libraries that are operated by independent library districts. And Eagle’s library is governed by a board of trustees, who are appointed by the mayor and city council and oversee one library building, located near downtown.

To comply with HB 710, Eagle offers two written forms that patrons can file to challenge material in the library’s collection:

A “request for review of library materials,” which asks staff to analyze the material and determine whether it meets the criteria in the library’s collection policy,

And a “written notice to relocate library materials,” which notifies library staff and trustees of material that the patron believes is “harmful to minors,” per Idaho code.

Idaho libraries had processes in place for patrons to challenge books prior to HB 710. But the bill added a cause of action, granting patrons the right to sue if “harmful” material is accessible to minors.

Potential plaintiffs in a lawsuit must file a written notice to have standing, per the new law, and library officials have 60 days after the notice is filed to take action on the complaint before the patron can take them to court.

Most written notices filed on a single day

In response to EdNews’ public records request, the city of Eagle provided 30 complaints, filed with the library since July 1.