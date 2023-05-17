MOSCOW — Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig are leading their respective races in the Latah County Library District Trustee election, according to Tuesday night’s early results.
Schmidt is leading Colton Bennett and Michelle Huso for a six-year term on the board. He has 1,476 votes, or 70% of the total. Schmidt is a Deary resident who previously served as a Latah County Library District trustee in 2001.
Saba Baig is leading Juliana Bollinger with 1,546 votes, or 73% of the total, for a four-year term. Baig is a Moscow resident who has served on the board since July 2022.
Votes from only two of 34 precincts were reported by press time.
The estimated average annual cost to the taxpayer on the proposed levy is a tax of $288.10 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year, based on current conditions.
The Princeton Hampton Sewer District is asking voters to approve a $1 million bond to reline lagoons, rehabilitate lift stations and improve the system. The bond is for up to 40 years.
As of Tuesday night, no results were posted for that election.
Results for Tuesday’s election can be found at the Latah County website.
