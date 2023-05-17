MOSCOW — Wayne Schmidt and Saba Baig are leading their respective races in the Latah County Library District Trustee election, according to Tuesday night’s early results.

Schmidt is leading Colton Bennett and Michelle Huso for a six-year term on the board. He has 1,476 votes, or 70% of the total. Schmidt is a Deary resident who previously served as a Latah County Library District trustee in 2001.

