Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region.
———
DONNELLY, Idaho — An earthquake near Donnelly jarred residents from Cascade to New Meadows last Saturday night, but no damage or injuries were reported to local officials.
The 3.9-magnitude earthquake struck at 8:03 p.m. on Saturday beneath Lake Cascade about 7 miles south of Donnelly, according to the U.S. Geologic Survey.
The earthquake originated from about 9 miles underground along the Long Valley Fault Line, which is generally located along the edge of the West Central Mountains.
The earthquake caused “weak” to “light” shaking in McCall, Donnelly, Cascade, New Meadows and Council, according to a report by the federal agency.
However, no reports of damage or injuries were reported to emergency response agencies across the region.
Donnelly resident Brett Shepherd described the earthquake as a “big boom” and said it knocked a few items over in his pantry.
“It sounded like someone ran into my house,” Shepherd said. “The boom shook things pretty good.”
Ann McCaskill of Donnelly was sitting in a recliner in her home when the earthquake hit.
“The chair started vibrating and the lamp on my end table started to shake,” McCaskill said. “Then I heard a loud boom and my front door popped open about a half an inch.”
Allison Hatzenbuhler originally mistook the earthquake for a large chunk of ice falling off the roof of her Donnelly home.
“Then it rolled a couple of times and we said, ‘that’s not ice, that’s an earthquake,’” Hatzenbuhler said. “It was very brief. It was a shock and a roll and that was it.”
Cascade resident Wayne Berry said the earthquake rattled a few glasses in his cupboard while he was eating dinner at his home with some friends.
“It was a good three- or four-second shake, and then it was done,” Berry said.
The earthquake last weekend marked the first felt widely across the region since a 6.5 magnitude earthquake shook the area in March 2020.
That earthquake, which originated in a remote area 42 miles east of Cascade, damaged the Village of Yellow Pine’s water treatment system and underground water lines.
A project is underway to repair and upgrade the facility with about $6 million in funding from the Department of Environmental Quality.
Cascade City Hall, which was constructed with cinder block, was also damaged in the March 2020 earthquake.
The city uses the building for office space and as a location for city council meetings.
— Drew Dodson, The Star News (McCall), Tuesday
Sign up today to have headlines, breaking news or our weekly sports newsletter, the Rundown, delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.