A quick look at what Easter eggs hunts are happening in our region this week:
> Family Engagement Day: Easter Egg Hunt, 2 P.M. TODAY, Lapwai City Park, 315 S. Main St., Lapwai. Photos with kids and families directly following egg hunt. Barbecue and chili dogs at noon.
> Easter Egg Hunt, 3:30 P.M. TODAY, Aspen Park of Cascadia, 420 Rowe St., Moscow. For kids 12 and younger. Easter Bunny arrives at 3:30 p.m.; hunt at 4 p.m.
> Underwater Egg Hunt, 5-8 P.M. TODAY, Pullman Aquatics Center, 500 NW Greyhound Way, in Pullman. The cost is $10 and registration is required at pullmanswims.com.
> Underwater Easter Egg Carnival, 6:30 P.M. TODAY, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston. Cost: $3.99. Crafts, games, visit from Easter Bunny. Thirty tickets sold for each age group. Purchase tickets in advance at front desk.
> Egg Hunt, 9 A.M. SATURDAY, Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St.
> Egg Hunt, 9 A.M. SATURDAY, Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive.
> Easter Egg Hunt, 9-11:30 A.M. SATURDAY, Hells Canyon Grand Hotel, 621 21st St., Lewiston. Easter Bunny photos in hotel lobby at 9 a.m.; hunt, for kids up to age 12, on north lawn at 10:30 a.m.
> Easter Egg Hunt, 10 A.M. SATURDAY, Orchards Community Church, 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston. For kids 13 and younger.
> Easter Egg Hunt, 10 A.M. SATURDAY, East City Park, East Third and South Hayes streets, Moscow. Presented by Moscow Central Lions Club for children 12 and younger.
> Pullman and Kiwanis Club Easter Egg Hunt, 10 A.M. SATURDAY, Kruegal Park, 705 SE Dilke St., in Pullman. The hunt will happen in two parts, with children aged 1 to 4 starting at 10 a.m. and children aged 5-9 starting at 10:10 a.m.
> Easter Egg Hunt, 10 A.M. TO NOON SATURDAY, Lincoln Middle School Field, Jackson Drive, Clarkston. For toddlers through sixth graders, with bounce house and photos with Easter Bunny. Presented by New Ground Alliance Church.
> Easter Egg Hunt, 1 P.M. SATURDAY, Sunset Park, 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston. 80th annual LC Valley Lions Club Easter Egg Hunt, for kids ages 2-9, with a section for special needs children. Bring your own basket.
> Easter Egg Hunt, 2-5 P.M. SATURDAY, Lindsay Creek Vineyards, 3107 Powers Ave., Lewiston. Hamburgers, hot dogs, photo booth and wine slushies.