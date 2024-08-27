Economists: Higher tariffs would hurt WA farmers, consumers

Washington consumers, and especially farmers, would suffer if the United States pushes a new round of higher tariffs where foreign countries would pay inflated costs to sell their goods to American consumers, two local economists said.

As the national election enters its final days, politicians, led by former President Donald Trump, continue to promise an economic revolution through tariffs of 10%, 60% or even higher on some goods, that he said would raise revenue, lower the national debt and create more jobs.

Under his first administration, Trump did just that with tariffs on aluminum and steel in 2018 that prompted China, India, Mexico and others to buy fewer agricultural products.

“To me, the most beautiful word in the dictionary is tariff. And it’s my favorite,” the Washington Post quoted Trump in Chicago earlier this month. “I’m a believer in tariffs.”

Vice President Kamala Harris has criticized additional tariffs promised by Trump during the 2024 campaign as a “sales tax” on U.S. consumers, but she has not made clear what her own trade policy will entail.

As a result of those previous tariffs, the Trump administration paid $28 billion in taxpayer money as a bailout to farmers. That amount was higher than the cost the U.S. spends to maintain its nuclear arsenal and larger than the budget of several government agencies.

Randy Fortenbery, agricultural economics professor at Washington State University, said India was a major apple buyer from Washington before the previous tariffs placed on aluminum and steel under Trump.

“Our apple imports to India went to almost nothing,” Fortenbery said. “In a trade war, they will always focus on U.S. agriculture. That’s our surplus sector. We have already seen declines in exports to China this year, but tariffs would exacerbate that situation.”

As long as countries have had economies, world leaders have sought to use tariffs to both protect their economies and force others to pay more to get access to the homegrown consumers, said Grant Forsyth, the chief economist at Avista Corp.

Forsyth researched the history of tariffs in the U.S. prior to the Civil War for his 1996 doctoral dissertation at WSU.

Forsyth blamed politicians on both sides of the aisle, mainly the far left and the far right, for seeking votes by promising economic changes that have for hundreds of years been tried and largely discarded because of complex and often unforeseen ramifications.

“We have the same problem now. Tariffs are going to raise the cost of both inputs that companies are buying but also the finished products that consumers buy. It is probably going to increase the costs for everybody,” Forsyth said.

And those hardest hit would be low-income Americans who continue to deal with higher prices for everyday goods even though the rate of inflation recently has started to come down.

Forsyth called a national tariff a regressive tax.

“It affects lower -income folks more negatively than higher -income folks,” he said. “It works very similarly to the sales tax in Washington state. For a state like Washington, we are very dependent on international trade. You are going to layer on a regressive tax system on top of a state tax system that is already pretty regressive.”

By regressive, he means that taxes, like the sales tax which charges everyone the same amount, hurts lower -income residents harder because it takes a higher percentage of their income versus someone who earns more money each month.

Politicians often over simplify the impact of charging other countries higher rates to purchase U.S. goods.

“Both parties don’t understand that if you impose tariffs, countries may respond with their own tariffs on what you are producing in a way that doesn’t necessarily leave you better off,” Forsyth said. “I would just warn people that what you are hearing as benefits of tariffs are not capturing the full cost of a tariff.

“I think people are getting a very biased view from the extremes of both parties about what tariff protection can do.”

Protect our markets

Prior to the Civil War, the U.S. government used tariffs as one of its primary sources of revenue.

But it tended to benefit the manufacturing in the north over the cotton producers of the south who feared tariffs instituted in the north would cause British buyers to stop U.S. imports, Forsyth said.

“We moved away from the tariff for a lot of good reasons,” Forsyth said. “It wasn’t an accident.”

He noted that the country undertook a major shift in 1913 when the U .S. instituted the federal income tax.

“Countries began to understand that internal taxation … would essentially bring a more stable source of revenue,” he said. “After World War II, tariffs across the globe began to diminish. Everybody wanted an environment where trade was a little bit freer than what we had seen in the past.

“It was very successful.”

Fortenbery, of WSU, said prior to 1913 one could make the argument that tariffs could help a company that made one product by leveling the playing field with foreign competitors.