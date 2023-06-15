Ed board reviews dubious purchases
HollenbaughPhotography.com

The State Board of Education is hoping to have its review of ineligible purchases made under the Empowering Parents grant program completed and the issues resolved by the fall, in time for the next cycle of applications.

The board met Wednesday in Pocatello and discussed its review of purchasing made under the grant program. The meeting occurred shortly after Gov. Brad Little wrote a letter to board leadership last week requesting a “full financial audit” of the educational microgrant program, Idaho EdNews reported.