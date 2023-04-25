The Clarkston Classified Association supports the bond to rebuild Clarkston High School.
The organization that represents classroom aides and paraprofessional educators in the district approved a letter of endorsement stating that the new facility will provide career technical education, is designed for safety and fosters community improvement. The letter encourages members and the community to support the bond.
The Clarkston School District is seeking a $79 million 25-year bond at a rate of $2.84 per $1,000 of assessed value. Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. today.
“This means that all three unions representing various staff members in the Clarkston School District are supporting this bond effort,” Dan Hally, co-chairperson of the Yes for CHS committee, said in a news release. “All three (endorsements) reflect the same themes of expanded educational opportunities, especially in career and technical education, and improve safety.”
A total of 13 organizations and businesses, including economic development organizations and medical facilities have endorsed the bond as well as Schweitzer Engineering Labs.
In addition to an endorsement, Ed and Beatriz Schweitzer of Schweitzer Engineering Labs agreed to donate $1.5 million to offset the cost with the career technical education wing if the bond passes. Gary and Jutta Hughes also donated $250,000 to the Innovation Hub, the location of the computer and robotics lab, Microsoft certification applications classrooms as well as the Business Incubator and Community Pantry, if the bond passes.