Emergency workers on the spot

Debby Carscallen, EMS division chief for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department, poses for a photo in front of one of the city's fire trucks. Finding volunteers is a concern for the Moscow department and numerous similar outfits across the country.

 Rachel Sun/Tribune

Local emergency medical technicians and firefighters say increased call volumes and fewer available volunteers have left them struggling to keep up.

The problem is a national issue, but has increased for local departments within the last five years, said Debby Carscallen, EMS division chief for the Moscow Volunteer Fire Department.