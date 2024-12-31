Employees wary of Amazon policy

As Amazon prepared for its workers to be back in the office five days a week, Christian Carron decided to quit.

Carron, 33, thought virtual work was here to stay. In 2022, when Amazon was still allowing employees to work entirely from home, he moved into a van, hoping to live out his dream of a nomadic lifestyle.

He said he was more productive, even as he traveled the country, parking at ski resorts to get some runs in after work. He was energized by the flexibility, the changes of scenery and the access to nature.

In 2023, when Amazon reversed course and told employees they would have to return to the office three days a week, Carron disagreed with the decision but was willing. That willingness faded over the year and a half that followed, as Amazon leadership kept changing expectations.

At first, the requirement was three days a week from any office. Then, from a hub city. Then, from a specific building.

Finally, in September Amazon CEO Andy Jassy dropped the hammer: Starting Thursday, Amazon will require employees to be in the office five days a week, a return to prepandemic norms and a shift from the flexibility employees had gotten used to. While Amazon, Seattle business boosters, and South Lake Union neighborhood restaurants and retailers are eager for the change, some employees are not.

Businesses hope to see a revitalization driven by lunch runs, happy hours and shopping. Amazon hopes to foster a collaborative office environment that will spur innovation.

Employees, on the other hand, are bracing for renewed commutes, noisy offices and less-productive workdays. Some have asked the company to reconsider. Others like Carron have quit, while still others say they feel they are being laid off because they can’t relocate across the country.

“They’re trying to say it’s just a matter of will,” said one employee who would need to relocate from the East Coast, and who asked to remain anonymous to protect future job possibilities at Amazon. “It’s just a matter of you making the decision, just walk through the door. But if this process is starting from that perspective, it’s wrong.”

An Amazon spokesperson said the return will strengthen company culture and ensure teams can deliver the best results. Jassy told employees in September that in-person work will help teammates learn from one another and help the company be more effective.

“When we look back over the last five years, we continue to believe that the advantages of being together in the office are significant,” he wrote in a letter.

Six employees who spoke with The Seattle Times said, after months of shifting expectations, they have lost trust in leadership.

Carron resigned in December after five years at the company. He gave his notice shortly after he had two substantial stock awards vest, meaning he didn’t leave much compensation unclaimed. But, he said he “absolutely” would have stayed at the company if not for RTO, or return to office.

Carron isn’t the only employee who lost trust in Amazon leadership, or decided to look for a new job.

A rumor accusing Amazon of using RTO as an attempt to increase attrition, allowing the company to decrease head count without layoffs, gained so much traction that Jassy addressed it in an all-hands meeting. He said the return to office was not a “backdoor layoff.”

“This was not a cost play for us,” Jassy said. “This is very much about our culture and strengthening our culture.”

Carron and another employee who listened to the meeting said Jassy’s remarks didn’t put them at ease.

“There hasn’t been clear direction throughout the entire process,” Carron said. “I can’t trust the messages that I hear.”

More than 500 employees from Amazon Web Services, the company’s cloud computing division, sent a letter in October to AWS CEO Matt Garman urging him to restore the flexibility of remote work. The letter came days after Garman told workers that “there are other companies around” if employees don’t want to return.

Two surveys suggest there is a vocal contingent of employees who disagree with the mandate. Blind, a social media platform for tech workers to anonymously share complaints, conducted a September survey of 2,500 Amazon workers and found most were dissatisfied by the return to office decision.

The Strategic Organizing Center, a coalition of labor unions, has accused Amazon of prioritizing profits over worker well-being.

, conducted its own survey of 1,000 corporate workers in November. Nearly half said they had already applied to new jobs because of the return-to-office mandate.

Amazon has more than 350,000 corporate employees globally, mostly in the U.S. Across Seattle, Bellevue and Redmond, which Amazon considers its primary headquarters, Amazon has roughly 65,000 corporate workers.

Last year, as Amazon’s three-day requirement took effect, employees loudly disagreed and hundreds participated in a walkout in protest. This year, the cries of disapproval have been quieter but opponents say the critiques are just as widespread.

Lost “magic”

CJ Felli, an AWS employee based in Seattle, doesn’t expect the mandate will change his daily routine — he already goes to the office most days. But it will change his productivity.

Before the pandemic, Felli said, Amazon managers often allowed employees to stay home if they needed a distraction-free day to work on a coding project. Amazon leaders said that would be still allowed in this new era but some employees are skeptical they’ll be able to easily get approval to skirt the new rules.