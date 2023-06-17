Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Updated: June 17, 2023 @ 1:09 am
———
Two area emergency medical services organizations recently were awarded $20,000 total in grant funds through the Lewis-Clark Valley Healthcare Foundation.
Tahoe QRU of Kooskia received $10,000 for operations. Elk City Ambulance Service received $10,000 that will go toward a LUCAS 3, v3.1 Chest Compression System.
Overall, the foundation awarded $59,945 to eight area organizations during its second round of Fast-Track grants.
The Fast-Track small grant is a quick turnaround grant intended for small nonprofits that focus on health, wellness or disease prevention. Information and the application for Fast-Track small grants can be found on the foundation’s website at lewisclarkhealth.org.
The foundation funds grants to promote the health, wellness or disease prevention of persons in its three-state, nine-county service area. Counties involved are Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce in Idaho, plus Asotin, Garfield and Whitman in Washington, and Wallowa in Oregon.
— The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Davidson serves as White Bird Rodeo Queen
WHITE BIRD, Idaho — Ariana Davidson, 15, will represent White Bird Rodeo as its queen.
The Grangeville High School sophomore is the daughter of Brandice and Zach Peterson and Jon Davidson, and the granddaughter of Cindy and Tony Sabatino, all of Grangeville.
She is a member of the Triple Bar Drill Team and rides her 11-year-old quarter horse, Fantasia. She is also involved in high school track and belongs to the Cottonwood Riding Club.
During her reign, she said she enjoyed meeting all the people and royalty.
“I enjoy waving to all the little kids in the parade, and I love representing the White Bird Rodeo,” she added.
Davidson is taking the emergency medical responder class with the Grangeville EMT Association.
“I have also volunteered with them as a patient for training scenarios,” she said. She is also a member of the Mastocytosis Society.
Davidson is sponsored by the White Bird Rodeo Committee, Seasons Restaurant, Early Bird Supply, Rick and Mickie Miller, Tony and Cindy Sabatino, Don and Cammie Ebert, Doug and Norma Davidson, Joyce and Greg Brachear, Naomi Finnegan, Emili Kuchler, Amy and Edwin Weih, Sheila Daniels and Lauren Humphreys, Salmon River Soap Company and Elks Lodge 1825.
— Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
