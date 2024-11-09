EMS levy passes narrowly on third try

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

McCALL — The $4.22 million Valley Countywide EMS permanent levy override passed with 69.5% of the vote on Tuesday.

A two-thirds plus one vote majority was required for the tax to be approved.

On Tuesday, 4,986 people voted in favor of the levy, with 2,185 opposed.

The district saw two previous attempts to pass a permanent levy override fail, each earning about 64% of the vote.

“This is a huge win for the EMS System and Valley County residents,” said EMS District Commission Chair Travis Smith. “We can now sustainably fund what is needed now and in future.”

The district already levies about $1.39 million per year, and the additional $2.8 million will be used to fund ambulance services in Cascade, Donnelly and McCall.

The levy is projected to cost $35.52 per $100,000 in taxable property value per year.

The current levy costs about $12 per $100,000 in taxable property value per year and does not meet the cost of staffing ambulances, with fire districts supplementing the cost in each district.

“We won’t see the funding until January of 2026, but we will be able to plan and execute as planned,” Smith said. “We are going to move forward as we have presented all along.”

Cascade levy passes

The Cascade Schools two-year supplemental levy of $650,000 passed with a vote of 956 to 703, or about 57.6% in favor.

A simple majority of 50% plus one vote was required for the vote to pass.

“We are thrilled that our community continues to support our youth in this way, the levy money fills a lot of gaps and enriches the educational experiences for all of our learners and extends out into the community through athletics and our arts programs,” said Cascade Schools Superintendent Joni Stevenson.

The cost to district taxpayers will be $40.27 per $100,000 in taxable assessed property value per year.

The levy will raise $500,000 for salaries and benefits for teacher and staff.

Maintenance, transportation and food service will receive $100,000 of the levy, with $50,000 going to safety and security updates.

The district’s current supplemental levy expires on June 30, 2025. This new measure will raise property tax funding through June 30, 2027.