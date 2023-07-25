Clarkston voters will see a familiar item on the November ballot.
The Clarkston City Council voted 6-0 Monday in favor of running an $875,979 emergency medical services levy to help fund the city’s ambulance service. The estimated cost to property owners is $1.45 per $1,000 of assessed valuation.
The city is also considering an increase in ambulance transport rates. The first reading of an ordinance calling for a $200 increase to most transport fees was heard at the brief meeting, and action will be taken next month. The fee schedule was last updated in 2018.
More information on the proposed rate increase will be provided at the next meeting, Mayor Monika Lawrence said, along with an opportunity for councilors to ask questions.
In other city business, the council received a letter from Jim Griffin listing numerous complaints, including illegal parking within the city, placement of a city dumpster, and lack of enforcement of laws. The letter was not discussed at the meeting.
Griffin said the dumpster in question causes people to park in the travel portion of a roadway, and the problem could be easily fixed if the dumpster were moved less than 30 yards to a safer location.
“The city isn’t doing their job of enforcing the ordinance and especially since it is a large safety factor,” he said.
After contacting public works about the issues, Griffin said he received an email from that department saying residents were complaining about his dog running loose at Arnold Park, which is near his home. If it continues, the director indicated he’d contact the city prosecutor, Griffin said.
“That’s funny,” Griffin wrote. “In the 10 years of my dog’s life span, he has been in the park maybe 10 to 15 times. Yet, everyday, seven days a week, the same dogs are in the park, sometimes twice a day. I have even seen the maintenance personnel visiting with the owners and nothing is said.”
According to his research, those dog owners are not generating complaints to police or receiving citations, he said.
Griffin said he wonders if the email was retaliation for his previous complaints to public works. He encouraged councilors to contact them if they had any interest or concerns about what he wrote.
