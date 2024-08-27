Engineers Here To Check Span

Permanent location of the west approach of the Lewiston-Clarkston interstate bridge will be established and staked within the next week and everything placed in condition for the Puget Construction company, Seattle, to proceed with the 300-foot fill necessary in placing the concrete abutment, Harvey Donnelly, resident engineer and representing the highway departments of Washington and Idaho, reported yesterday. He will be assisted by Paul Neuemschwander, Raymond Stewart and W. H. Carsten, all of Yakima.

Two days will be required to locate the west approach, he said, after which the work of locating the bridge site will proceed. He estimated two weeks will be required to finish the final survey for the bridge.

To Third Street.

The west approach will extend back on Bridge street as far as Third street, Clarkston, about 1,000 yards. The entire distance will be paved.

In establishing the Clarkston approach, he said, it will be necessary to make a 25-foot fill, about 300 feet. This will extend from the abutment of the old structure toward the Snake river. Gravel for the fill will be hauled from the sidehill at the Clarkston beach. The approach fill will be 50 feet wide at the abutment of the new span.

The state engineers have quarters in a new frame office building 100 yards east of the building on the Clarkston side occupied by the officials of the Puget Construction company, north of the old bridge.