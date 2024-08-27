Engineers Here To Check Span

Permanent location of the west approach of the Lewiston-Clarkston interstate bridge will be established and staked within the next week and everything placed in condition for the Puget Construction company, Seattle, to proceed with the 300-foot fill necessary in placing the concrete abutment, Harvey Donnelly, resident engineer and representing the highway departments of Washington and Idaho, reported yesterday. He will be assisted by Paul Neuemschwander, Raymond Stewart and W. H. Carsten, all of Yakima.
Two days will be required to locate the west approach, he said, after which the work of locating the bridge site will proceed. He estimated two weeks will be required to finish the final survey for the bridge.
To Third Street.
The west approach will extend back on Bridge street as far as Third street, Clarkston, about 1,000 yards. The entire distance will be paved.
In establishing the Clarkston approach, he said, it will be necessary to make a 25-foot fill, about 300 feet. This will extend from the abutment of the old structure toward the Snake river. Gravel for the fill will be hauled from the sidehill at the Clarkston beach. The approach fill will be 50 feet wide at the abutment of the new span.
The state engineers have quarters in a new frame office building 100 yards east of the building on the Clarkston side occupied by the officials of the Puget Construction company, north of the old bridge.
Officials at Clarkston.
H. H. Shrewsbury, right-of-way agent for the state highway department, Olympia, arrived yesterday to notify Judge E. V. Kuykendall that the state of Washington will be represented at the jury trial April 13 at Asotin for the condemnation proceedings filed by the state to secure rightof-way for the Clarkston approach.
Paul Jarvis, vice-president of the Puget Construction Co., visited Clarkston yesterday with John S. Ward, president and chief engineer of the firm. Mr. Jarvis returned last night to Spokane.
Two frame offices have been constructed near the scene of operation on the Clarkston side, one to house officials of the Puget Construction Co. and the other to quarter officials of the Washington state highway department under Resident Engineer Donnelly.
A. S. Hyde, foreman for the Puget Construction Co., will arrive soon to take active charge. Mr. Ward announced last night that arrangements are marking time until the contract for the bridge has been signed. The federal government will furnish 58 per cent of the cost and Idaho and Washington each 21 per cent.
This story was published in the March 18, 1938, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.