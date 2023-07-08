Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
HARRIS RIDGE — Watching dogs run obstacles, do searches and generally just play around: That’s on tap this weekend.
“It’s a very relaxing, easygoing event,” said Ginger Busta, organizer for the sixth annual English Shepherd gathering at her Harris Ridge home outside Kooskia.
On average, between 20 to 40 people — and as many dogs — will attend from across the region today. The day will feature four events, include the following two:
Barnyard agility: Dogs will have obstacles to go over, under and through.
Rat hunt: Dogs will search for mice hidden in some of many containers hidden through a barn.
Also, a guest speaker will give an education presentation on a dog-related topic, and a tricks-teaching course will be held.
Overall, the event runs from Friday through Sunday.
“People will be here from all over,” Busta said. “They plan their vacation for my gathering,” which is sponsored through the English Shepherd Club.
The public is welcome to attend, and to bring English Shepherds to participate. Lunch (hot dogs, chicken bobs) and beverages will be provided, and participants are encouraged to bring a main or side dish, or dessert.
Admission is free.
Busta is an English Shepherd enthusiast, having owned dogs of that breed since 2000. She owns two these days. A third, Tank, recently died, and this year’s event is dedicated to him.
“He was 72 pounds, which is big for the breed,” she said. “He was a big teddy bear.”
She explained these dogs are a herding breed. But they are versatile and can serve as alert dogs for those with diabetes, or service dogs for those with post-traumatic stress disorder.
“They are a very family-oriented dog,” she said, “just a really special breed.”
To find the event, go east from Kooskia on U.S. Highway 12 to milepost 78 at Harris Ridge Road. Follow the signs approximately 5 miles up the hill to the property.
Parking is available on site, as well as room for overnight trailer or tent camping.
Information is available from Busta at (208) 926-7911.
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Idaho County PILT payment up 7.1%
KAMIAH — Idaho County will receive $2,037,978 in PILT payments this year, up by 7.1% ($135,938) from 2022, as announced this month by the U.S. Department of the Interior.
PILT (Payments in Lieu of Taxes) are federal payments to local governments to help offset losses in property taxes due to the existence of nontaxable federal lands within their boundaries.
The payments help local governments carry out such vital services as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations.
Payments to counties are calculated on such factors including population and the amount of federal land within an affected county.
Idaho County has the largest number of federal acres — 4,531,923 — within its jurdisction of all 44 counties in the State of Idaho.
Breaking this down, for 2023, Idaho County (at 17,593 population as of 2022 U.S. Census estimates) was paid 45 cents per acre on its PILT calculation.
That cost per acre increased by 3 cents from 2022, and from 38 cents an acre five years ago in 2018.
For comparison with a larger population county, Ada (pop. 518,907), with less acreage (298,118) received a $936,346 payment for 2023: $3.14 per acre.
PILT is not the only federal payment that comes Idaho County’s way. Another appropriation comes from Secure Rural Schools (SRS). According to Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt, the public is often confused between these two payments.
“The SRS payment is a replacement of the revenues that counties would have received from timber harvests,” he said, “if we were not just burning them up, and these funds are used for roads, schools, and fire mitigation, and search and rescue.
“If we were not to get SRS funding,” Brandt said, “it would be devastating to the road districts’ and schools’ budgets. However, the effect on the county budget would be minimal.”
“PILT, on the other hand, is based on acres of public lands, and these funds go into the general fund of the county. Thus, they can be used for anything the commissioners want to use them. The variance in payment per acre that you see between counties, is mainly because of population being used in the calculations. It is a good deal for the county. But think about if it were truly fair and equal: So, instead of $.45 per acre we were getting $3.14 per acre or even what the land would be taxed if it were private?”
“If we were not to get PILT funding, it would be devastating to county operations.”
— David Rauzi, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday