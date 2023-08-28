EPA critical of permit for proposed central Idaho gold mine

The Yellow Pine Pit open-pit gold mine in the Stibnite Mining District is seen in central Idaho. Perpetua Resources wants to reopen the mine to extract gold and antimony.

 Riley Bunch/The Idaho Press-Tribune

The Environmental Protection Agency slammed an air quality permit for a proposed central Idaho gold mine issued by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, saying it is so lax that it may violate the federal Clean Air Act.

In an Aug. 10 letter and accompanying 19-page background document sent to IDEQ Director Jess Byrne, EPA Region 10 Administrator Casey Sixkiller said the permit awarded to Perpetual Resources Idaho does not sufficiently limit the release of dust, known as large particulate matter, and arsenic. He is seeking a meeting with Byrne and would like the agency to revise the permit.