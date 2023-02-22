Ex-Caldwell officer appealing sentence

Former Caldwell police officer Joey Hoadley exits the James A. McClure Federal Building in Boise, Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, following the first day of his trial. The case involves an FBI investigation involving Hoadley and the Caldwell Police Department.

 Idaho Statesman

After a tearful and apologetic sentencing hearing, fired Caldwell Police Lt. Joey Hoadley has filed paperwork asking to appeal his three-month prison sentence.

Hoadley is appealing his sentence to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which oversees nine states and two territories, according to a two-page notice of appeal filed by Hoadley’s attorney Charles Peterson. The prosecution during the February sentencing asked Hoadley be sentenced to 41 months, or nearly three-and-a-half years in prison, while Peterson asked for probation.