Ex-North Idaho College professor who dumped water bucket on trustee blamed him for college’s problems

A former North Idaho College professor arrested Tuesday for dumping water on an NIC trustee blamed the trustee for losing his job and for the college’s accreditation troubles, court documents said.

Zachary P. Shallbetter, 39, of Spokane, entered Trustee Todd Banducci’s office in Coeur d’Alene and threw a bucket of water and cleaning chemicals at Banducci, according to police reports. The liquid spilled over him, papers on his desk and his computer.

