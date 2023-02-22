The family of Luke Tyler issued a statement Tuesday on the 19-year-old’s death after the release of the coroner’s report.
Tyler was found dead in his Washington State University dorm around 1:30 p.m. Jan. 22, according to a news release from the WSU Police Department. Whitman County Coroner Annie Pillers announced Monday that Tyler’s cause of death was suicide.
In a written statement, John and Colleen Tyler, Luke Tyler’s parents, thanked the community for their “outpouring of support and love for our family, as well as the recognition of the impact on the many lives that Luke touched. Luke’s suicide is a tremendous loss of life, love and potential that we continue to grieve.”
The Tylers wrote that they are working with authorities “to determine how in a short 4 months during his first semester at WSU, Luke went from a positive, compassionate and kind young man to having a depression so deep that caused him to take his own life. He had shared with close friends that he was at his breaking point due to (alleged) hazing at (a fraternity), and we look forward to learning the truth about his experience.”
The WSU Police Department is still investigating factors that led to Tyler’s death, according to Chief of Police Gary Jenkins. He said the agency doesn’t suspect foul play.
Tyler’s Celebration of Life will be held between 2-4 p.m. March 4 at the Holy Spirit Lutheran Church in Kirkland, or alternatively can be attended via video stream. Tyler’s parents ask that those who wish to donate do so to The Luke Tyler Memorial Scholarship Fund at Sail Sand Point “to enable other children to learn to sail and love the water the way Luke did,” according to the family’s statement.