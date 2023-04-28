Farewell to the Eaves House

Steve Carlton uses an excavator to demolish the Eaves House, also known as the Annabel Osborn House, on the west side of Modie Park Thursday in Lewiston. The house was built in 1923 by Gregory Eaves, Lewiston’s first parks and recreation director and started Idaho’s first winery that once covered the hillsides including where the veteran’s home now stands. The foundation of home is made of river sand mortar which only lasts around 100 years, meaning it could not be saved. The Modie Park Conservancy plans to build an educational interpretive center where the home once stood.
Steve Carlton uses an excavator to demolish the Eaves House, also known as the Annabel Osborn House, on the west side of Modie Park on Thursday in Lewiston. The house was built in 1923 by Gregory Eaves, who was Lewiston’s first parks and recreation director and who started Idaho’s first winery. The foundation of the home is made of river-sand mortar, which lasts only around 100 years. That means the home could not be saved, a local history buff said. The Modie Park Conservancy plans to build an educational interpretive center where the home once stood.
