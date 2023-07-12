Farmers urged to be wary of new disease

Farmers are being urged by two University of Idaho Extension crop experts to be on the lookout for a soilborne crop disease that’s new to northern Idaho.
Soilborne wheat mosaic virus, which is most common and damaging in fall-planted cereals such as wheat and barley, was first confirmed in the Pacific Northwest in 1994, when it surfaced in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. It was found in Oregon’s Columbia Basin in 2005 and was spotted in the Walla Walla area in 2009.
This spring, the disease was also found in the Culdesac area. In addition to the single Idaho field in which testing has proven the presence of the virus, area field agronomists saw symptoms leading them to suspect it infected a few other fields near Culdesac.
Kurt Schroeder, an UI Extension cropping systems agronomist based in Moscow, and Douglas Finkelnburg, an area Extension educator specializing in crop systems based in Nez Perce County, say cereal farmers in the region can best protect themselves by learning symptoms of the virus and testing any winter cereals that exhibit unusual symptoms next spring.
“At field days this summer we are going to help people understand how to scout for it,” Finkelnburg said. “If they can identify the disease, they can choose varieties that have resistance in the fields that have the disease.”
The virus is transmitted mostly in soil by a fungus-like parasite, called Polymyxa graminis. It’s primarily spread from field to field via soil on tainted farm equipment, making good sanitation of machinery important for keeping it in check. The virus causes green and yellow mosaic patches that emerge on winter wheat in the spring, especially in damp, low-lying areas of a field.
Infections often follow the direction of tillage, though it was spread sporadically in the field in the Culdesac area.
The virus replicates when cereals come out of winter dormancy at temperatures between 35 and 50 degrees. Once temperatures rise above the mid-60s, it can no longer replicate and new, normal plant tissue grows, but it leaves its mark by stunting plants, reducing plant tiller development and yield potential. The weather warmed shortly after the virus was found near Culdesac and the symptoms faded, making it impossible to adequately scout other fields.
Growers who plant a sensitive wheat variety can expect yield losses of 50% to 80% in heavily infested fields.
Schroeder suspects the virus has been around in Idaho for a while but has simply been confused with other crop stressors and diseases that cause similar symptoms, such as nitrogen deficiency.
“I’m sure if we start looking around, we’ll probably find more of it, at least in that local area,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder and Finkelnburg plan to provide material to UI Extension plant pathologist James Woodhall to help him equip his Parma, Idaho-based laboratory to test for the disease statewide.
Fortunately, crop breeders have a couple of strong resistance genes at their disposal to breed crops capable of withstanding the virus. Several resistant varieties already exist, and Schroeder and Finkelnburg have also been reviewing literature to identify good options for Idaho growers to plant.
“The downside for north Idaho is this virus is not something we’ve kept close tabs on,” Schroeder said. “I think as this disease becomes more widespread there’s going to be more interest among the breeders to move toward more resistant varieties.”
