Farmers urged to be wary of new disease

Kurt Schroeder

Farmers are being urged by two University of Idaho Extension crop experts to be on the lookout for a soilborne crop disease that’s new to northern Idaho.

Soilborne wheat mosaic virus, which is most common and damaging in fall-planted cereals such as wheat and barley, was first confirmed in the Pacific Northwest in 1994, when it surfaced in Oregon’s Willamette Valley. It was found in Oregon’s Columbia Basin in 2005 and was spotted in the Walla Walla area in 2009.