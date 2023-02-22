A Lewiston father and son were arrested on felony drug charges following an investigation and search of their home by law enforcement.
Bruce R. Boyd, 66, was charged with felony methamphetamine possession of a controlled substance. The maximum penalty is seven years in prison and/or $15,000. He appeared before Magistrate Judge Greg Kalbfleisch last Wednesday and bond was set at $50,000. He waived his right to attorney and will represent himself.
Justin R. Boyd, 42, was charged with felony methamphetamine trafficking, which has a minimum penalty of five years in jail and/or $15,000 and a maximum of life in prison and/or $100,000. Bond was set at $75,000 by Kalbfleisch and the law office of Magyar and Rauch was appointed as public defender.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a detective with the Quad Cities Drug Task Force received a tip in November that a person was trafficking methamphetamine from the Tri-Cities to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. The suspect, who was later arrested, allegedly told detectives he delivered drugs to a father and son in Lewiston. The Quad Cities Drug Task Force had been investigating Bruce Boyd and Justin Boyd.
On Feb. 14, a search warrant was issued for the Boyd residence. During the search of the home, law enforcement allegedly found 227.5 grams of methamphetamine in various bags and containers, as well as a digital scale, glass pipes and marijuana. In a bedroom of the home, law enforcement allegedly found 3.6 grams of methamphetamine and glass pipes. Prescription pill bottles allegedly belonging to Justin Boyd and Bruce Boyd were also found in the search, according to the affidavit.
Preliminary hearings for Bruce Boyd and Justin Boyd are set for March 3.