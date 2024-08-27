A federal judge panel rejected a longer legal block on Idaho’s law to prevent transgender students from using school facilities that match their gender identity.

In its opinion, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel rejected a preliminary injunction for Idaho’s law, which was requested in the lawsuit Roe v. Critchfield and could have blocked the law during the litigation.

In 2023, Idaho passed the law through Senate Bill 1100.

Soon after the bill took effect in July 2023, a then-seventh-grade transgender student and Boise High School’s Sexuality and Gender Alliance Club sued.

In October 2023, the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals temporarily blocked the law, the Idaho Capital Sun previously reported. But the Idaho Attorney General’s Office, in a news release, said Thursday’s decision by a panel of judges for the federal circuit court revokes that block, allowing Idaho to enforce the law.

In a written statement, Lambda Legal Senior Counsel Peter Renn disagreed, saying the court’s temporary block on the law remains in effect.

“The appellate court’s injunction against S.B. 1100 still remains in effect while the appeal is pending, and the appeal is still currently pending because the appellate court has not yet issued its mandate,” Renn told the Idaho Capital Sun. “That mandate will not issue for at least 14 days and potentially longer if there are requests for rehearing.”

The Idaho Attorney General’s Office did not respond to requests for comment from the Sun asking why the office believed the decision allows Idaho to enforce the law.

The temporary federal court block came shortly after a lower federal court judge, Judge David C. Nye for the U.S. District Court of Idaho, rejected a request for a preliminary injunction.

Plaintiffs ‘unlikely to succeed on’ merits of legal objections to Idaho’s law

In its opinion released Thursday, written by Judge Morgan Christen, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed Nye’s decision to reject a preliminary injunction. The opinion stated the lawsuit’s plaintiffs were “unlikely to succeed on the merits” of their objections to the law, including allegations that the law violates the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause in the 14th Amendment, federal Title IX law and the right to informational privacy “by excluding transgender students from facilities matching their gender identity.”

“Applying intermediate scrutiny, the panel held that the State identified an important governmental objective — protecting bodily privacy — and that the State chose permissible means to achieve that objective,” the federal court panel ruled.