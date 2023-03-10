The woman who was raped by former Idaho lawmaker Aaron von Ehlinger has filed a federal lawsuit against him and another former legislator, Priscilla Giddings, for allegedly violating her First Amendment rights.

Von Ehlinger was sentenced to 20 years in prison in August 2022 for raping a 19-year-old woman known as Jane Doe back in 2021, when he was 39. Prosecutors said the former lawmaker invited the statehouse intern to dinner and then back to his Boise apartment, where he sexually assaulted her.