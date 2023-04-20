Feds urge efforts to reduce fires

Moore-Merrell

BOISE — Federal fire officials are calling for more enforcement of code and building requirements in the wildland-urban interface as a way to protect communities from the growing wildfire danger.

U.S. Fire Administrator Dr. Lori Moore-Merrell spoke Tuesday at the National Interagency Fire Center, along with several national and local fire officials. Each speaker referenced the increasing risk associated with fire to structures, people and the environment.