As Democratic Gov.-elect Bob Ferguson looks to transform the delivery of public education in Washington by appointing rather than electing an overseer of the system, his strongest allies may be Republicans.

Ferguson campaigned on eliminating the superintendent of public instruction as an elected job and putting a person in charge of education policy in his cabinet in his first term.

Such a change will require voters amending the state constitution to remove the post as an elected position. Before that, it will take a two-thirds vote by the state House and Senate to approve putting the constitutional amendment on the ballot.

Leaders of the majority Democrats say this is not a priority for their caucuses but Republican leaders are interested.

“Where I think the governor-elect and I agree is that we should get rid of the Office of Superintendent Public Instruction, and, frankly, the state Board of Education,” Senate Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, said in a recent interview.

“Roll it all underneath the executive branch and that way we have an election that the people are paying attention to,” he said. “They can hold (governors) accountable for when they either succeed or fail in delivering education.”

Braun and House Minority Leader Drew Stokesbary, R-Auburn, said they have not yet met with the incoming governor about the 2025 session. Axing the elected post could be an issue they work on together, they said.

“I think that there’s a definite path we could find to put that on the ballot,” Braun said. “I’m not going to say yes, absolutely, I’ve counted the votes. But am I willing to take it on? Yes, absolutely.”

A spokesperson for Ferguson said this will be a topic when he sits down with GOP leaders. The governor-elect has not decided if he’ll request legislation for the change or wait to see if a lawmaker proposes the idea, Bayley Burgess of Ferguson’s transition team wrote in an email

“He is confident there will be legislation on this topic this session,” she said, adding that Ferguson could seek out a legislator to introduce a bill on his behalf.

Reykdal weighs in

The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction channels funding to schools, implements state education laws and sets curriculum standards for more than 1 million public school students. It oversees the state’s 295 school districts, six state-tribal education compact schools, educational service districts and the Washington Center for Childhood Deafness and Hearing Loss.

The superintendent is a nonpartisan elected post — though candidates in this year’s election had strong ties to the two major parties. It carries a four-year term.

Making it an appointed job is not a new idea.