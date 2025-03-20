Ferguson’s top aide resigns over hostile workplace allegations

Gov. Bob Ferguson’s top adviser and closest political confidant resigned Wednesday amid complaints that he fomented a toxic workplace that contributed to the departure of another key administration official.

The exit of chief strategy officer Mike Webb is a huge blow to Ferguson coming at the critical juncture when the governor and legislators are negotiating a path to eliminating a multi-billion dollar budget shortfall.

He is one of Ferguson’s most trusted advisers and has been at his side in office and during campaigns for more than a decade, including last year’s gubernatorial race. Until Wednesday, he ran point for the governor on policy, legislative, and communications work. His annual salary was $230,000.

“I deeply regret that the allegations of a hostile work environment have created an unhelpful distraction that impacts the team’s ability to do their work, as well as my ability to be effective in the near term,” Webb wrote in his resignation letter released by the governor’s office.

“To be blunt, given the stakes of the work ahead, I cannot stomach that,” he wrote.

His departure comes less than a week after Joyce Bruce resigned as Ferguson’s legislative director. Bruce had worked under Webb’s direction in the governor’s office, and previously in the same role in the Office of the Attorney General.

Following Bruce’s departure several lawmakers, most of them women, voiced concerns privately that Webb’s management style may have contributed to her resignation.

Ferguson late last month also lost a deputy legislative liaison, Shawn Lewis, who worked with Bruce.

The turnover arrives as the first-term governor has had a rocky start with fellow Democrats in the Legislature, beginning with an inaugural address where he embraced Republican themes of austerity and public safety, with barely a nod to his party’s accomplishments.

Days after the speech, the House drew attention when it modified its rules to require the governor’s staff to be invited into the chamber. When the House approved a list of Ferguson staffers who would be granted automatic access, Webb was not on it.

There may be a silver lining to the exodus.

“This provides the governor a very good opportunity to have a reset with the Legislature,” said Lt. Gov. Denny Heck, a Democrat, who has served in the state Legislature and Congress, and was chief of staff to a governor, Booth Gardner. “I hope and trust he’ll do so.”

Ferguson’s so far seen some of his priority policy ideas rejected or revised and the most progressive lawmakers are snubbing or openly criticizing his budget-cutting ideas.

“I don’t know how you don’t lose a little momentum,” with Webb’s exit, said veteran political consultant Ron Dotzauer of Snohomish.

But he added: “You can gain it back when you shuffle the cards on the deck of your administration.”