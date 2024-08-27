The new city features allow citizens to better understand how local governments function and allow citizens to engage with their local government, according to a news release from the controller’s office.

Idaho State Controller Brandon Woolf said in a news release that the new features “empowers everyone” to easily compare data between cities and “see exactly how their tax dollars are spent.”

The controller’s office partnered with In Time Tech, an Idaho company, to develop the new city features.

“Transparency isn’t just about providing data; it’s about partnering with every level of government in building trust with our citizens,” Deputy Controller John Iasonides said in the release. “We’re grateful to the Association of Idaho Cities and the city leaders who contributed their efforts toward bringing this vision to life.”

Mia Maldonado joined the Idaho Capital Sun after working as a breaking news reporter at the Idaho Statesman. Idaho Capital Sun is part of States Newsroom, the nation’s largest state-focused nonprofit news organization.