A fire Monday in the Lewiston Orchards destroyed a home located on the property of Clearwater Canyon Cellars winery and vineyard.

Multiple agencies responded to the structure fire on the 3100 block of 10th Street in the Lewiston Orchards. The fire destroyed a home that belonged to family members of the winery’s owners, Coco and Karl Umiker. The family, winery and vineyard were unharmed but three cats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post from Clearwater Canyon Cellars.