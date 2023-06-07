Coco Umiker, left, and husband Karl Umiker sprays the back of residential home that suffered significant fire damage next to Clearwater Canyon Cellars yesterday in order to prevent flare ups on Tuesday.
A damaged garage is pictured on Tuesday after a fire caused significant damage to a residential home next to Clearwater Canyon Cellars yesterday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Jordan Opp/Tribune
A sign saying that Clearwater Canyon Cellars is closed is pictured on Tuesday after a fire caused significant damage to a residential home next to next to the business yesterday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Karl Umiker sprays the back of residential home that suffered significant fire damage next to Clearwater Canyon Cellars yesterday in order to prevent flare ups on Tuesday.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
A fire Monday in the Lewiston Orchards destroyed a home located on the property of Clearwater Canyon Cellars winery and vineyard.
Multiple agencies responded to the structure fire on the 3100 block of 10th Street in the Lewiston Orchards. The fire destroyed a home that belonged to family members of the winery’s owners, Coco and Karl Umiker. The family, winery and vineyard were unharmed but three cats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post from Clearwater Canyon Cellars.
