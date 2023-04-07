Two finalists to be Lewiston’s next fire chief are no longer being considered for the position.

The city issued a news release Thursday that said it was continuing the search. That announcement was followed by a text from Mayor Dan Johnson confirming Jay Wittwer, a former fire chief of the city of Tukwila, Wash., and Scott Goodwin, who had served as an interim fire chief for the city of Rio Vista, Calif., are no longer candidates for the position.