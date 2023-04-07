Two finalists to be Lewiston’s next fire chief are no longer being considered for the position.
The city issued a news release Thursday that said it was continuing the search. That announcement was followed by a text from Mayor Dan Johnson confirming Jay Wittwer, a former fire chief of the city of Tukwila, Wash., and Scott Goodwin, who had served as an interim fire chief for the city of Rio Vista, Calif., are no longer candidates for the position.
Both men interviewed in person in Lewiston last week for the opening, meeting with city elected officials and department heads, firefighters and community members.
“I worked the phones hard this week and sought the counsel of city employees before making my decision to continue the search,” Johnson said. “This is the right decision for Lewiston.”
The city will provide updates as it identifies the next steps to fill the opening, according to the news release.
Travis Myklebust is retiring as fire chief at the end of May, following more than 30 years with the department.
The city appreciates the time and effort Wittwer and Goodwin put into the interview process, Johnson said in the news release.
“This is an executive-level position and we are committed to finding the right leadership for the Lewiston Fire Department and community,” Johnson said. “We look forward to meeting future candidates.”
Both Wittwer and Goodwin would have brought more than 30 years of experience in the firefighting and rescue industry to the job and both have earned master’s degrees in public administration.
Wittwer worked in the city of North Las Vegas for almost 30 years ending in 2016. He started as a firefighter and eventually was promoted to battalion chief. He left North Las Vegas and was fire chief in Tukwila until the position was absorbed when his department consolidated with the Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority.
A second-generation firefighter, Goodwin began his firefighting career at the city of San Bernardino and later became a division chief for the city of Santa Fe Springs Department of Fire-Rescue. He owns and operates Comtac Training, a professional consulting company that specializes in public safety issues.