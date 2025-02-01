Fired: man who exposed flawed NW computer system

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A year after the Inland Northwest became the testing ground for a new computer system that promised to revolutionize veterans’ health care, leaders at the Department of Veterans Affairs had received grave warnings from staff at Spokane’s VA hospital and evidence that flaws in the software had contributed to serious patient harm.

The officials in charge of implementing the $10 billion electronic health record system, however, told Congress and the public they knew of no such harm and they launched the software at additional clinics and hospitals in the Northwest and in central Ohio.

The VA was set to do the same at larger, more complex hospitals in Seattle, Portland, Ore., and Boise until the Spokesman-Review reported in June 2022 that the agency’s own internal watchdog, the VA Office of Inspector General, had uncovered evidence that patients had been harmed — and that VA leaders knew about it.

On the night of Jan. 24, President Donald Trump fired Mike Missal, the man who oversaw that pivotal report along with more than a dozen others regarding the computer system in his role as VA inspector general.

His dismissal came as part of a mass firing of nearly all of the presidentially appointed inspectors general, despite the new administration’s professed goal of eliminating the waste, fraud and abuse that IGs are charged with rooting out.

Last week, every Democrat on the Senate VA Committee sent a letter asking Trump to reverse Missal’s firing.

“I think it’s pretty devastating for the federal government,” Missal said of the mass firing. “I think it’s harmful to transparency and it’s also going to impact the accountability of government officials. You’re less likely to be able to hold people accountable if you don’t have truly nonpartisan, independent IG offices.”

Sen. Patty Murray, a Washington Democrat who leads her party on the Appropriations Committee and also sits on the VA Committee, said Americans “should ask themselves why Trump is so hell-bent on firing the people whose job it is to tackle corruption in government.”

“Mike Missal served honorably for eight years under Republican and Democratic presidents, rooting out waste, fraud, and corruption at the VA and identifying over $37 billion in taxpayer savings — that is, until Donald Trump senselessly and illegally fired him alongside other nonpartisan government watchdogs last week in the dead of night,” Murray said in a statement. “Missal’s firing was yet another lawless action by a lawless president that will hurt veterans and taxpayers who deserve a transparent and accountable VA.”

Like at least 16 other IGs who were fired at the same time, Missal said he received an email from Trump’s director of presidential personnel, Sergio Gor, saying only that “due to changing priorities,” he was “terminated, effective immediately.”

When reporters asked Trump about the mass firing aboard Air Force One on Saturday, the president falsely claimed that it was “a very common thing to do” and pointed out that he hadn’t fired the Justice Department IG, Michael Horowitz, while complimenting a critical report Horowitz had issued on Jim Comey, a former FBI director and Trump foe.

“I don’t know them, but some people thought that some were unfair or some were not doing the job,” Trump said, adding that he didn’t plan to replace the sacked IGs with loyalists.

As of Thursday, his administration had not provided a list of the ousted IGs or explained the firings, as required by law.

“There doesn’t seem to be any rhyme or reason to who was fired and who was not fired,” said Glenn Fine, who served as IG at the Justice Department and acting IG at the Defense Department in the Clinton, Bush, Obama and Trump administrations. “Mike Missal, for example, was a terrific IG. He issued hard-hitting reports in both presidential administrations. He was independent and effective, so it’s not clear why he was fired and others were not.”

Other than Horowitz, the only cabinet-level IG not fired by Trump was Joseph Cuffari at the Department of Homeland Security, who has been accused of abusing his authority and wasting more than $800,000 in taxpayer dollars. An investigation by the Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency, a group of his fellow IGs, substantiated those claims in September.

Mark Greenblatt, who was fired as inspector general of the Interior Department on Jan. 24, chaired that council until the end of 2024. In an interview, he said that most of the 73 IG positions in the federal government aren’t appointed by the president and thus can’t be fired directly, but Trump had sacked most of the presidentially appointed IGs, a total of 17 people covering 18 agencies.

“The thing that keeps me up at night is the potential politicization of the inspector general positions,” said Greenblatt, adding that he was especially concerned about Gor’s email citing “changing priorities.”

“That is troubling because IGs are not supposed to be connected to priorities of any administration,” Greenblatt said. “These are designed to be long-term positions that withstand changes in presidential administrations, specifically to insulate them from political winds changing.”

The Project on Government Oversight, an independent, nonpartisan watchdog group, called for Joe Biden to fire Cuffari, but the outgoing president declined to do so.

Faith Williams, director of the effective and accountable government program at the organization, said that while it’s unclear why Cuffari and Horowitz remain on the job, “My guess is that Trump likes their work more than some others’.”

Williams said that although the worst-case scenario would be Trump replacing Missal and the other fired IGs with loyalists who would do his bidding, even dedicated, nonpartisan investigators may feel that they can’t freely do their jobs if the threat of being arbitrarily fired hangs over their heads.

The mass firing, a quintessential “Friday news dump” whose timing suggested the administration wanted to minimize attention from Congress and the public, drew criticism from Democrats and some Republicans when they returned to the Capitol this week.

In a letter to Trump on Tuesday, Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, and the committee’s top Democrat, Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois, pointed out that the mass firing violated a law that requires 30 days’ notice and a “substantive rationale” before removing an IG.

Congress passed that law in 2022, after Grassley cited the firing of agency watchdogs by President Barack Obama and by Trump in his first term without sufficient explanation. Friday’s mass firing was nearly unprecedented, however, according to Fine, a fellow at the Brookings Institution, a nonpartisan think tank.