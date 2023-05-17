PORTLAND, Ore. — Firefighters rescued over a dozen people and at least two dogs from a dramatic apartment building fire Tuesday in downtown Portland, Ore.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted about 10:45 a.m. that they had responded to the blaze and shortly after said rescues were underway. Fire officials said before noon that firefighters had been for a time told to pull back because of the fire’s growth. Crews then did one of several checks to make sure all the firefighters were accounted for, officials said.

