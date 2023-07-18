Fires prompts I-90 closures near Ritzville, evacuations near Cheney

A water-dropping airplane finds its target Monday afternoon to help firefighters control a fast-moving brush fire southwest of Spokane.

Crews worked quickly Monday afternoon to stop wind-whipped brush fires that briefly closed Interstate 90 and led to temporary evacuations of homes about 25 miles south of Spokane.

A fire near Ritzville closed I-90 in both directions between mile 218 and 220. Left lanes in both directions were later reopened after the flames were corralled and the smoke began clearing.

