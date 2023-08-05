The first human infection of West Nile virus in Idaho this year was identified Thursday in a Washington County resident over the age of 50, the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare announced.
The person was hospitalized but is recovering at home. So far this year, the virus in mosquitoes has been detected in nine Idaho counties but none north of Riggins, according to the department.
Washington County is a southwestern Idaho county whose capital is Weiser.
The West Nile virus is spread by the bite of an infected mosquito and can lead to severe disease in some people.
Leslie Tengelsen, state public health veterinarian, urged people to take protective measures against mosquito bites, including wearing insect repellent and protective clothing. Other measures include reducing standing water around gardens and home where mosquitoes can lay their eggs.
Symptoms of the virus infection often include fever, headache, body aches, nausea and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash. Infection can result in severe illness, especially in people 50 years or older, leading to hospitalization and even death.
Last year, three human West Nile virus infections were reported statewide. Virus activity in mosquitoes, horses or people was reported in seven counties. In the last five years, 11 cases have been reported each year, on average.
West Nile virus does not usually affect domestic animals like dogs and cats but can cause severe illness in horses and some species of birds. Although there is no vaccine for people, there are several vaccines for horses, which should be vaccinated annually.