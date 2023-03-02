The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission will have two new members when it meets in Wenatchee later this month.

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee appointed Steve Parker and Woodrow “Woody” Myers Jr. on Wednesday to serve on the nine-member committee that sets fish and wildlife policy for the state and oversees the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Inslee also reappointed commission chairperson Barbara Baker, of Olympia, to a second term.