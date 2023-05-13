Fish and Wildlife gets new regional boss

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife has a new director for its Spokane-based eastern region.
Mike Kuttle Jr. will head the region that encompasses the 10-county eastern portion of the state that includes Asotin, Garfield and Whitman counties. He will start Tuesday and replace Steve Pozzanghera, who is retiring.
According to a news release from the agency, Kuttel has worked for the agency since 2015 in a pair of positions — one focused on fish and wildlife conservation, and the other on providing recreational opportunities on public and private land. He worked previously for conservation districts in Lewis County and Thurston counties, the Washington State Conservation Commission and the Washington Department of Ecology.
“I am excited and honored for the opportunity to serve as Regional Director in WDFW’s Eastern Region.” Kuttel said in the news release. “I believe strongly in WDFW’s mission and look forward to building and expanding relationships in the region. I am passionate about our work and fully recognize that for us to be successful in fulfilling that mission, we need partners — and we need to be a good partner to others.”
Agency director Kelly Susewind praised Kuttel for approach to fish and wildlife management.
“Mike demonstrates our agency values,” Susewind said. “There are so many opportunities in the Eastern Region, and I’m confident Mike’s collaborative approach and his commitment to listen and learn will yield positive conservation results for the resource and the public we serve.”
Kuttel grew up in southwestern Washington where he enjoyed family trips to fish for sea-run cutthroat trout and to hunt for elk and blacktailed deer. He continues to hunt and fish and also enjoys hiking, camping, and foraging for mushrooms and berries with his family.
Pozzanghera has worked for the agency for 30 years.
“Steve has been the consummate wildlife professional and has been such a champion for the resource, the staff, and the public,” said Susewind.
