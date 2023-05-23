Officials: New policing laws lack clarity

Myers

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office has identified five individuals accused of burglarizing the defunct St. Ignatius Hospital last week.

Sheriff Brett Myers said five Spokane residents were arrested Friday evening for felony burglary and theft. Deputies apprehended two adults for the alleged crimes: 20-year-old Donavan Hoffman and 21-year-old Malachi Beach. Three minors were also identified and will face charges. Myers added all five have admitted to taking part in the burglary.