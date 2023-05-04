Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Tonight
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm during the evening, then some lingering showers still possible overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 55F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
GRANGEVILLE — The National Weather Service in Missoula, Mont., issued a flood watch Wednesday for portions of central Idaho and north central Idaho.
Areas that could be affected include the Orofino-Grangeville region and mountains in the Clearwater River drainage. The Williams Creek burn scar area near Orogrande in southeastern Idaho County is especially susceptible to flooding, the weather service said, because of heavy rain on top of snow melt that is expected to develop later today through Saturday.
This rainfall, combined with snow melt, will lead to an additional rise in area creeks and streams, the weather service reported. Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Temperatures in Grangeville are expected to dip from a high of 74 today to the mid-50s through the weekend. Lows will be in the 40s.
The Lewiston-Clarkston area also can expect rain and possible thunderstorms through the weekend with highs near 60 degrees and lows in the 40s and 50s.
Rain showers and possible thunderstorms are forecast for Pullman and Moscow, also with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s and 40s.
