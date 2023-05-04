GRANGEVILLE — The National Weather Service in Missoula, Mont., issued a flood watch Wednesday for portions of central Idaho and north central Idaho.

Areas that could be affected include the Orofino-Grangeville region and mountains in the Clearwater River drainage. The Williams Creek burn scar area near Orogrande in southeastern Idaho County is especially susceptible to flooding, the weather service said, because of heavy rain on top of snow melt that is expected to develop later today through Saturday.

Tags

Recommended for you