Palouse Mayor Tim Sievers speaks with community members at a presentation Saturday about what once was a brownfield site on Main Street. The formerly contaminated property now houses two businesses, and the community received a Phoenix Award for its efforts to revitalize the location.
The Phoenix Award is pictured Saturday in Palouse. The small Whitman County community received the award for its efforts to clean up a brownfield site along Main Street; Mayor Tim Sievers accepted the award at the National Brownfields Conference in August in Detroit.
Attendees listen outside TLC Animal Care as the community recognizes efforts to clean up and revitalize a former brownfield site. TLC Animal Clinic and Palouse Brewing Company now reside at the location.
TLC Animal Care’s Andi Edwards, center-left, and Lili Osburn, center-right, demonstrate how they bandage a dog at their booth outside their clinic on Saturday morning in Palouse.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Palouse Mayor Tim Sievers speaks with community members at a presentation Saturday about what once was a brownfield site on Main Street. The formerly contaminated property now houses two businesses, and the community received a Phoenix Award for its efforts to revitalize the location.
Courtesy photo
Patrons line up inside Palouse Brewing Company as they open on Saturday in Palouse.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
The Phoenix Award is pictured Saturday in Palouse. The small Whitman County community received the award for its efforts to clean up a brownfield site along Main Street; Mayor Tim Sievers accepted the award at the National Brownfields Conference in August in Detroit.
Courtesy photo
From left: Jens Hegg, Katie Cooper and Tracy Lee Sievers work together to bandage a toy dog’s ear outside of TLC Animal Care on Saturday morning in Palouse.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Palouse Brewing Company general manager Beth Carson makes to drinks on Saturday in Palouse.
Jordan Opp/Tribune
Attendees listen outside TLC Animal Care as the community recognizes efforts to clean up and revitalize a former brownfield site. TLC Animal Clinic and Palouse Brewing Company now reside at the location.
Courtesy photo
Kathy Reugh, left, of Spokane, and Donna St. John, center, of Wasilla, Alaska, order drinks inside Palouse Brewing Company on Saturday in Palouse.
PALOUSE — Community members and city leaders of the small town of Palouse came together Saturday to celebrate the culmination of a nearly 20-year project to clean up and revitalize a section of its downtown.
The city recently earned national recognition in the form of the Phoenix Award handed out by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Mayor Tim Sievers accepted the award at the National Brownfields Conference in August in Detroit.
The award recognizes Palouse’s efforts to clean up a contaminated property in the middle of Main Street that was once the site of a Conoco service station. The project took 18 years and cost $1.46 million.
Where once there was a patch of dirt contaminated with oil now sits two locally owned businesses. A veterinary clinic, TLC Animal Care, opened in June 2022. Palouse Brewing Company opened next door in January.
Sievers told the Tribune that these two businesses “turned this once contaminated piece of property into a thriving economic opportunity in our community.”
Sievers said this journey started years ago when people noticed an oil sheen in the nearby Palouse river. During the cleanup process, which included removing the top eight feet of petroleum-contaminated soils, underground oil storage tanks were found and later removed.
The city formed the Palouse Brownfields Committee, and multiple partners worked together on the cleanup including the Washington Department of Ecology, the Washington Department of Commerce, the EPA and Whitman County. Multiple government grants were used to pay for the project.
Former Palouse Mayor Michael Echanove attended Saturday’s event, which took place in front of the brownfield site, and thanked everyone who was involved.
“We have a rich history of public involvement in this project,” he said.
Echanove was mayor from 2001-19, during the majority of the brownfield efforts.
Sievers said the project is a testament to what a small community can do when people work together.
“Our story has become an inspiration for communities not just in Washington but also around the nation as they’ve been learning about us,” Sievers said.
Dr. Andi Edwards, co-owner of TLC Animal Clinic, said she remembers being a child growing up in Palouse and “passing the scary brownfield site.”
Now, it is the place that allowed her to move the vet clinic from its previous location out in the county into downtown and expand her business.
“This is so valuable to us and we’re so happy to be here,” she said.
Sievers said the brownfield started as a daunting problem that turned into a reason to celebrate.
“I’m so thankful for the vision of the people who came before us who saw beyond the problem that was here for the opportunity of what could be,” he said.