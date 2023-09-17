PALOUSE — Community members and city leaders of the small town of Palouse came together Saturday to celebrate the culmination of a nearly 20-year project to clean up and revitalize a section of its downtown.

The city recently earned national recognition in the form of the Phoenix Award handed out by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA). Mayor Tim Sievers accepted the award at the National Brownfields Conference in August in Detroit.

