For uninsured people with cancer, securing care can be like spinning a roulette wheel

April Adcox was uninsured when she was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2020. She delayed treatment for 18 months because she was panicked about the complex surgery and the prospect of a hefty bill. In the meantime, she wore hats and bangs to camouflage the affected area as it expanded on her forehead. (ANDREW J. WHITAKER FOR KHN)

Eighteen months after April Adcox learned she had skin cancer, she finally returned to Charleston’s Medical University of South Carolina last May to seek treatment.

By then, the reddish area along her hairline had grown from a 2-inch circle to cover nearly her entire forehead. It oozed fluid and was painful.