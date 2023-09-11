Forest Service completes fix of Hungry Ridge Project plan

This U.S. Forest Service map shows the location of the proposed Hungry Ridge Project near Grangeville.

The U.S. Forest Service has completed and approved a court-ordered re-analysis of a large restoration, logging and prescribed burning project south of Grangeville.

Forest Supervisor Cheryl Probert signed a draft record of decision for the Hungry Ridge Project that aims to reduce the threat of wildfire in the Mill Creek and Johns Creek drainages off of the South Fork of the Clearwater River.