Forest Service ordered to rehire staff

McCALL — All Payette National Forest probationary employees who were fired in February must be temporarily reinstated, a federal worker rights organization ordered Wednesday.
The order applies to almost 6,000 probationary employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service.
At least 42 employees on Payette were fired on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16. The terminated employees were “probationary,” meaning they were recently hired in permanent positions.
The firings triggered protests in downtown McCall on Feb. 17, where about 200 people gathered.
The U.S. Merit Systems Board issued a stay Wednesday that temporarily reinstates all fired probationary employees for 45 days, unless an extension is approved.
The board concluded the firings were likely illegal and should be reversed temporarily because all probationary employees were targeted, not individuals with poor performance reviews, as the workers’ termination letters stated.
“The agency terminated probationary employees not to eliminate poor performers, but instead as part of a reorganization, which required the use of RIF (reduction in force) procedures,” according to the stay.
The procedure to enact a reduction in force has since been ordered in a separate memo, issued Feb. 26 by the Office of Personnel Management and Office of Management and Budget.
The memo to all federal agencies, including the Forest Service, instructs offices to begin planning a formal “reduction in force and reorganization plan” to cut staff and services.
Agencies were instructed to prepare a plan for “Phase 1” focusing on cuts and reductions by March 13 for review.
“Agencies should focus on the maximum elimination of functions that are not statutorily mandated,” the memo said.
To reduce the number of staff, the memo encourages agencies to continue an ongoing hiring freeze ordered Feb. 20, remove underperforming employees and reduce employee numbers through attrition like resignations and retirements.
Phase 2 of the plan should “outline a positive vision for more productive, efficient agency operations going forward.”
That phase should start by Sept. 30, the memo said.
Another legal challenge
The February firings were initially ordered throughout the USDA and other governmental agencies because of a memo from the Office of Personnel Management released Jan. 20.
That memo was revised Tuesday, backtracking on the instruction to terminate probationary employees.
“OPM is not directing agencies to take any specific performance-based actions regarding probationary employees,” the updated memo said.
That memo was revised in the wake of another legal challenge to the mass firings in the form of a lawsuit by the American Federation of Government Employees in U.S. District Court.
U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled Feb. 28 that the original memo violated multiple laws and ordered that it be rescinded — resulting in the release of the revised memo Tuesday.
“No statute — anywhere, ever — has granted OPM the authority to direct the termination of employees in other agencies,” Alsup wrote in his ruling.
Congress grants each agency head the authority to manage their own affairs, including the hiring and firing of employees, he wrote.
It was not clear if any employees of the Payette were re-hired because of that decision.
“This is a dynamic and evolving situation. We do not have details to share at this time,” a representative of the Forest Service in the national press office told The Star-News on Wednesday.
Joint School District 243: Board approves levy increase after difficult deliberation
RIGGINS — At the Feb. 24 District 243 school board meeting, trustees faced a difficult decision regarding the district’s supplemental school levy. After years of keeping the levy steady at $495,000, board members weighed the financial realities of rising costs, growing enrollment, and uncertain legislative funding before unanimously voting to raise the levy to $525,000.
Superintendent Trisha Simonson opened the discussion by noting that the board had worked hard to keep the levy as low as possible in recent years but acknowledged growing financial pressures.
“The board has tried to reduce it at times as much as possible,” Simonson said. “However, right now we’re getting some input from the legislature that changes to transportation reimbursements may include a $5,000 reduction compared to years past.”
Simonson highlighted the district’s increasing student population, which has nearly doubled since 2014-15, and an expanded athletics program that necessitated the addition of three new coaching positions.
“We are projected to increase by a few students every year,” she said. “We were at 158 district population for ’23-’24, and we are at 175 this year.”
With more students on the way, Simonson emphasized the need for additional resources.
“We have some big classes coming up from junior high,” she said. “We’ll be looking at having JV teams in volleyball and boys’ and girls’ basketball.”
Board members expressed their reluctance to raise the levy but acknowledged the financial necessity.
“I really thought when I came into this job that I was going to do my best to try to keep our levy where it is,” Simonson admitted. “Unfortunately, listening to the legislation and the money model change, it’s going to be great for some of those big districts and possibly detrimental for smaller districts.”
Trustee Mark Christensen echoed the challenge of balancing financial responsibility with the district’s needs.
“I understand the desire to keep the levy where it’s at,” Christensen said. “That’s kind of a crazy concept (with) the cost of living going up every year and we’ve increased almost 10% in our student body population. It’s tough, because on the other hand, you don’t want to see the number snowball and get bigger every year.”
Board Chairperson Eric Hook pointed to rising property taxes as another factor to consider.
“Property taxes on my house went up 40% last year,” Hook said. “So we’re walking a fine line here.”
Hook acknowledged the board’s past efforts to reduce the levy whenever possible, noting that since separating from Grangeville in 2009, the levy fluctuated from $495,000 to $545,000 before being lowered again in recent years.
“We did lower it in good faith,” Hook said. “And now, I think,” he hesitated, “it probably is time to raise it.”
Despite their reservations, board members agreed that the district’s financial reality left little choice.
“All you can do is a trust-and-verify thing,” Hook said. “If the legislature does their job and funds schools like they are supposed to, then the property owners are going to have a rebate. We can do that — we can adjust the levy down. We have a record of doing that, lowering the levy when we are capable of it.”
The discussion also touched on other financial factors, including the unpredictable nature of replacement funds and state funding limitations for preschool programs.
“We get no funding from the state for our preschool, other than $3,000 for special education students,” Simonson noted. “The rest is paid for by the levy. We have 23 students in the preschool right now.”
Ultimately, after weighing all considerations, the board voted unanimously to approve the levy increase to $525,000.
“It’s hard to spend other people’s money,” Hook admitted.
While the increase represents a 6% rise from the previous levy amount, Simonson pointed out that due to the rising cost of housing, the tax impact per $100,000 of property value has actually gone down.
“So we may be in the ballpark even with this bigger number,” Hook said.
The decision marked a significant moment for the board, balancing financial responsibility with the growing needs of the district.
