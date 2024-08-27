Forest Service ordered to rehire staff

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two scheduled to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.

McCALL — All Payette National Forest probationary employees who were fired in February must be temporarily reinstated, a federal worker rights organization ordered Wednesday.

The order applies to almost 6,000 probationary employees of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which oversees the Forest Service.

At least 42 employees on Payette were fired on Feb. 14 and Feb. 16. The terminated employees were “probationary,” meaning they were recently hired in permanent positions.

The firings triggered protests in downtown McCall on Feb. 17, where about 200 people gathered.

The U.S. Merit Systems Board issued a stay Wednesday that temporarily reinstates all fired probationary employees for 45 days, unless an extension is approved.

The board concluded the firings were likely illegal and should be reversed temporarily because all probationary employees were targeted, not individuals with poor performance reviews, as the workers’ termination letters stated.

“The agency terminated probationary employees not to eliminate poor performers, but instead as part of a reorganization, which required the use of RIF (reduction in force) procedures,” according to the stay.

The procedure to enact a reduction in force has since been ordered in a separate memo, issued Feb. 26 by the Office of Personnel Management and Office of Management and Budget.

The memo to all federal agencies, including the Forest Service, instructs offices to begin planning a formal “reduction in force and reorganization plan” to cut staff and services.

Agencies were instructed to prepare a plan for “Phase 1” focusing on cuts and reductions by March 13 for review.

“Agencies should focus on the maximum elimination of functions that are not statutorily mandated,” the memo said.

To reduce the number of staff, the memo encourages agencies to continue an ongoing hiring freeze ordered Feb. 20, remove underperforming employees and reduce employee numbers through attrition like resignations and retirements.

Phase 2 of the plan should “outline a positive vision for more productive, efficient agency operations going forward.”

That phase should start by Sept. 30, the memo said.

Another legal challenge

The February firings were initially ordered throughout the USDA and other governmental agencies because of a memo from the Office of Personnel Management released Jan. 20.

That memo was revised Tuesday, backtracking on the instruction to terminate probationary employees.

“OPM is not directing agencies to take any specific performance-based actions regarding probationary employees,” the updated memo said.

That memo was revised in the wake of another legal challenge to the mass firings in the form of a lawsuit by the American Federation of Government Employees in U.S. District Court.

U.S. District Judge William Alsup ruled Feb. 28 that the original memo violated multiple laws and ordered that it be rescinded — resulting in the release of the revised memo Tuesday.

“No statute — anywhere, ever — has granted OPM the authority to direct the termination of employees in other agencies,” Alsup wrote in his ruling.

Congress grants each agency head the authority to manage their own affairs, including the hiring and firing of employees, he wrote.

It was not clear if any employees of the Payette were re-hired because of that decision.

“This is a dynamic and evolving situation. We do not have details to share at this time,” a representative of the Forest Service in the national press office told The Star-News on Wednesday.